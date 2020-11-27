Allie McCoy
Allie McCoy

Glasgow senior Allie McCoy saw a dream come true Monday.

That’s when McCoy, surrounded by coaches, family and friends, made it official by signing her national letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Freed-Hardeman University during a signing ceremony at Willow Oaks Golf Course.

“I’ve always known I’ve wanted to go to Freed-Hardeman,” McCoy said. “I’ve grown up going down there summers and with different youth events with my church. I’ve always wanted to go there, and when I had the opportunity to play golf I was super excited.”

McCoy, a medalist winner during the Blue Grass Golf Tour in the summer, helped her team to a district championship and a runner-up finish at the regional tournament.

– Jeff Nations

