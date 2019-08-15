Clark McDougal didn’t shoot his best and still has a tie for the lead after the first round of the VanMeter Cup.
Knowing that has the Bowling Green senior confident in what can happen in the second round coming up next Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.
McDougal shot even-par 36 at Indian Hills County Club on Monday to share a tie for the lead with teammate Collier Curd. McDougal’s lowest score of the year so far is a 69 at the Dawson Springs Invitational.
He likes his chances of finishing strong Monday for the final nine holes of the VanMeter Cup.
“I felt pretty good,” McDougal said. “I think it could’ve been better. I could’ve made a lot more putts. I was just getting there around 15 feet, getting close and tapping in for most holes. … It definitely boosts my confidence a lot, knowing I can go back to my home course and do some damage there.”
– Elliott Pratt{&end}
