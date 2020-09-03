Glasgow junior Nina McMurtrey has been building momentum on the golf course since the start of the summer.
That trend continued Saturday at the LaRue County Lady Hawks Classic, where McMurtrey finished third and sank a chip-in for an eagle on the No. 17 hole.
The previous week, McMurtrey won the All “A” regional tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club in Russellville. McMurtrey fired a 35 in the nine-hole event to lead the Lady Scotties to the team championship.
“At Rolling Hills I played pretty boring golf, is what we like to call it,” McMurtrey said. “I just hit fairways, hit greens, two-putt or less. You know, nothing exciting, just made a bunch of pars and that ends up for a pretty good round when you play boring golf.”
– Jeff Nations
{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.