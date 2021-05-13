Allen County-Scottsville senior outfielder Jae McReynolds capped off a huge day by scoring the game-winning run in Monday’s 6-5 home win over Warren East.
McReynolds had already tallied an impressive game to that point, with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. Scoring the game-winner off a passed ball to cap the Lady Patriots’ rally was a perfect ending.
“It was definitely interesting,” McReynolds said of scoring the final run. “We haven’t beaten Warren East since I’ve been playing. I just thought it was a good way to go out, like senior year. Just the opportunity to play the sport this year with everything going on was just amazing.”
ACS (17-7) hosted Glasgow on Wednesday.
– Jeff Nations
{&end}