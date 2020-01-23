Sidelined with injuries the last two seasons, Allen County-Scottsville junior forward Allison Meador is making the most of her time on the court.
Meador scored 25 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in Monday's 63-60 loss at Butler County. The big night allowed Meador to join her former teammate Sarah Sutton in the rare 20-20 club.
"It's exciting," Meador said. "I was just a little eighth grader coming in to two years later coming back and having a night like that. I was really proud of myself, but I was more proud of my team. I couldn't have done it without them."
Meador leads ACS in scoring with 13.7 points and is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds. The Lady Patriots return to action at 6 p.m. on Friday, traveling to Barren County.
