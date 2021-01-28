Andreyous Miller has been a big part of Franklin-Simpson’s solid start.
The senior guard is averaging 25.2 points per game this season, and is coming off a performance in a 60-52 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Friday where he scored 34 points and added three rebounds. He shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the win, and is shooting 40% from deep on the season for the 3-1 Wildcats.
“I had my shot going a little bit in warm ups. It just felt good, so when I got in the game, my confidence was up and I was just ready to shoot at all times,” Miller said.
Friday’s performance came after Miller scored 21 points in a Jan. 15 win over Logan County in the team’s district opener.
Franklin-Simpson is currently on pause due to COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.