Natalie Mills isn't much for scoring goals, but on Tuesday night the Bowling Green junior picked the perfect time to show off her offensive skills.
Mills' go-ahead goal with 55 seconds left in regulation capped a stunning comeback by the Lady Purples, who erased a three-goal deficit in the final 11 minutes to beat South Warren 4-3 in the District 14 Girls' Soccer Tournament semifinals.
"Emma Kate (Widener) got that PK for us, and after that we got some fire in us," said Mills, who notched just her second goal of the season in the win. "We really believed that we could win and we could do it. Everyone just felt pumped up, everyone was ready to go."
Thanks to Mills' timely offense, Bowling Green's season continues into next week's Region 4 Tournament.
– Jeff Nations
