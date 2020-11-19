The postseason honors keep piling up for Bowling Green senior Katie Jo Moore.
Already named the Region 4 Girls’ Soccer Co-Player of the Year along with teammate Erica Smith, Moore picked up another postseason accolade last week when she was selected to the Kentucky High School Girls Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State West squad as a first-team honoree.
“It’s been a great honor,” Moore said. “I was very excited to end the season that way, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They helped me during the season. I moved into a new position, and so they helped me find my role in the midfield.”
Moore signed to play collegiately at Division I Jacksonville State last week.
– Jeff Nations
