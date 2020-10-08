Katie Jo Moore has been closing out the regular season strong for the Bowling Green girls’ soccer team.
Moore had 11 goals leading into Wednesday’s match at Central Hardin, with nine of those coming in the four games leading into the game against the Lady Bruins.
“I have to give credit to my teammates. We’ve started to possess really well these last few games, which has just created some opportunities up top to get some easy shots off,” Moore said. “It’s all to them.”
The stretch included a hat trick at Ohio County on Sept. 28, followed by back-to-back two-goal games against Daviess County on Thursday and White House (Tenn.) on Monday.
– Jared MacDonald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.