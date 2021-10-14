Bowling Green sophomore Maggie Morris is off to a strong start at the Region 4 Girls’ Soccer Tournament for the Lady Purples.
Morris opened the tournament with five goals in a 10-0 win over Monroe County and followed that up with two more goals in an 11-1 win over Logan County in Tuesday’s semifinals. The seven-goal outburst has helped Morris increase her season total to 19 goals in 21 games this season.
“When (BG coach Lisa Correa) puts me at forward I really love to choose my chances when I get up there,” Morris said. “It’s great to get scoring again and everything.”
Bowling Green will play for the Region 4 championship against Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bowling Green Junior High.
