Lilly Morris got the swimming season off to a good start.
The Bowling Green senior took home individual titles in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke at the 2019 Rick Cohn Tiger Invitational in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
"I'm really strong in my underwaters off the wall, so before every race my coach always tells me to use what I'm good with, so I used my underwaters to get those wins," Morris said.
She finished the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:00.91 and the 100 backstroke in 1:03.14.
Morris is coming off Region 4 title in the 100-yard butterfly and a runner-up finish in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Purples came away with a combined team win, with the boys placing first and the girls placing third.
