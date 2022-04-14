FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Murray shines in win MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Kayden Murray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood pitcher Kayden Murray made a statement in the circle in the Lady Gators’ 4-0 win over South Warren on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.Murray improved to 8-0 on the season after the three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two. Three of her strikeouts came in the second inning after South Warren loaded the bases.“I feel like that really brought us up,” Murray said. “That really got us to where we going in the game.” With her nine strikeouts in Tuesday’s win, Murray has 106 strikeouts in 54 innings of work. She’s allowed five earned runs this season.Greenwood is scheduled to play at Daviess County at 6 p.m. Friday. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kayden Murray Greenwood Female Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you