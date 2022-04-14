Kayden Murray

Greenwood pitcher Kayden Murray made a statement in the circle in the Lady Gators’ 4-0 win over South Warren on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.

Murray improved to 8-0 on the season after the three-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking two. Three of her strikeouts came in the second inning after South Warren loaded the bases.

“I feel like that really brought us up,” Murray said. “That really got us to where we going in the game.”

With her nine strikeouts in Tuesday’s win, Murray has 106 strikeouts in 54 innings of work. She’s allowed five earned runs this season.

Greenwood is scheduled to play at Daviess County at 6 p.m. Friday.

– Micheal Compton

