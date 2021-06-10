Carson Myers capped off a string of strong Region 4 Tournament pitching performances for Bowling Green on Tuesday.
The senior southpaw picked up a complete-game 7-1 victory over Franklin-Simpson to help his team to the region title.
“I just knew if I got ahead in the count I’d be successful,” Myers said. “These guys are a really good team and they’re going to try to run your pitch count up, so if I got that first-pitch strike that was very key to my success tonight.”
He allowed five hits, a walk and a hit batter in seven innings with seven strikeouts. The one run allowed came in the top of the seventh while Bowling Green had a commanding lead.