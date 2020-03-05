Jose Nazario has made his presence felt for Logan County all season, and it was no different in Logan County's 79-58 opening round Region 4 Tournament win over Cumberland County on Tuesday.
The guard, who came to Logan County from Puerto Rico in the fall, had a game-high 20 points in the win, to go along with six rebounds, five assists and five steals.
"I'm just doing my work, you know?" Nazario said. "I just score when I can, I drive to the basket and, if I don't have a layup, I just pass it to my teammates and find my teammates. I just play my game and do my work."
The performance came after Nazario posted 13 points and 11 rebounds in the Cougars' 55-48 victory over Franklin-Simpson in the District 13 championship game Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.