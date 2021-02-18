It might be cold outside, but the Franklin-Simpson girls’ basketball team has been heating up, and Kate Norwood’s play is a big reason why.
Norwood scored 21 points in each of the Lady Cats’ two wins last week over Russellville and Edmonson County, and Franklin-Simpson has now won five of its last six games.
“It’s really just the way we’re playing this year – there’s always that one more pass and everyone’s getting their own while looking for everyone else as well,” Norwood said. “It’s just a big sharing thing.”
Franklin-Simpson is now 8-5 under first-year coach Ashley Taylor, and Norwood – a senior guard – is averaging a team-best 16.1 points per game.
– Jared MacDonald
