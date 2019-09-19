Kate Norwood had no trouble finding the back of the net in two district games this week.
The Franklin-Simpson junior scored five times Monday in a 7-0 win over Todd County Central. Norwood followed it with three more goals the next night in a 9-2 win against Russellville.
Franklin-Simpson improved to 3-6 overall with the wins and 3-2 in District 13 play.
“It was a big district week. We had two huge district games, so it’s just that mentality going into district,” Norwood said. “Really, going into any game, but district is our main focus for this year, so we were really worried about getting these games.”
Norwood also had two goals against Warren East on Sept. 12 and has recorded 22 goals this season.
