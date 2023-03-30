FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Odgen sets career mark MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Layla Ogden Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a career night for South Warren freshman pitcher Layla Ogden, who set a new strikeout mark in Monday’s 3-2 win over Daviess County.Ogden finished with 15 strikeouts, going the distance to help South Warren remain unbeaten on the season.The right-hander credited her change-up with her big night on the circle. “I’ve been working on it,” Ogden said. “That’s my main focus right now. I’m trying to work on it so I can use it in the postseason.”Odgen improved to 3-0 on the season with the win, tallying 42 strikeouts in 20 innings of work.South Warren will host Russellville at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. —Micheal Compton – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Layla Ogden South Warren Female Athlete Of The Week Sports Baseball Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you