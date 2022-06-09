MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Ogles crowned champion MICHEAL COMPTON mcompton@bgdailynews.com Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Taylor Ogles Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barren County junior Taylor Ogles entered the Class 3A state track and field meet Saturday in Lexington looking to improve on his 14th-place finish in the high jump in 2021.Ogles hit that goal in a big way, claiming the state title with a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches. It was a personal best for Ogles, who finished runner-up at the Class 3A, region 2 meet. Ogles said it felt great to be crowned a state champion, especially coming from a school that only had five competitors at this year’s state meet.“It was just a lot of emotions put together – tears of joy and happiness,” Ogles said. “I was pleased with myself. I didn’t expect it.” – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Taylor Ogles Barren County Male Athlete Of The Week Micheal Compton Sports Writer. Cover prep sports, Hot Rods baseball, Titans football, and is the Daily News staff film critic. Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you