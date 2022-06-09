Taylor Ogles

Barren County junior Taylor Ogles entered the Class 3A state track and field meet Saturday in Lexington looking to improve on his 14th-place finish in the high jump in 2021.

Ogles hit that goal in a big way, claiming the state title with a jump of 6 feet, 6 inches. It was a personal best for Ogles, who finished runner-up at the Class 3A, region 2 meet.

Ogles said it felt great to be crowned a state champion, especially coming from a school that only had five competitors at this year’s state meet.

“It was just a lot of emotions put together – tears of joy and happiness,” Ogles said. “I was pleased with myself. I didn’t expect it.”

– Micheal Compton

