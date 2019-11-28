Madeline Osmun came away with three first-place finishes and one second Saturday at the Warren County Invitational.
The South Warren freshman claimed individual titles in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle. She finished in times of 25.65 and 57.80 seconds, respectively. She also anchored the Spartans' first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay and second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay. South Warren finished those two events in times of 1 minute, 49.7 seconds and 4 minutes, 5.57 seconds, respectively.
"I really didn't want to let my teammates down, so I kind of had to give it all I've got," she said. "Just really being motivated and being with my teammates is really keeping me going and helping me."
