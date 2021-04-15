South Warren sophomore swimmer Maddie Osmun had a big day in the pool at the Region 4 meet Tuesday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
Osmun picked up individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard free and was part of region championship wins in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 medley relay.
“It was really fun,” Osmun said. “I think my team and I were really looking forward to this day. We’ve been waiting a really long time for it. We brought a lot of good energy into the races and just had a really good time.”
Osmun will now set her sights on the sub-state meet, which will take place next week in Russell County.