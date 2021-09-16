Abby Overbay was the leader of the pack for the South Warren cross country team at the Central Hardin High School Fairgrounds Frenzy on Saturday in Elizabethtown.
Overbay finished second in a time of 19:24.82, one of five South Warren runners in the top 10, to help the Spartans earn the girls’ team title.
The second-place finish was Overbay’s best finish in a varsity meet.
“I was just trying to run at the fastest pace that I could,” Overbay said. “It was a different course, a lot of turns, so the first mile I tried to (keep) pace with my teammates ... and then I decided to go off and pace with the other girls.”
The Spartans will compete in the Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational in Louisville on Saturday.