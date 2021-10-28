Abby Overbay continues to make a splash in her first season running for the South Warren cross country team.
The sophomore added the Class 3A, Region 2 championship to her growing resume, winning Saturday’s race at at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Elizabethtown in a time of 19:03.75. She was one of five South Warren runners finish in the top 15, helping the Spartans claim the region title.
“My mindset was trying to win region,” Overbay said. “I knew I had a chance, but I knew all the top five or six had beat me before so I knew I had to push hard.”
The Spartans will run in the state meet Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.