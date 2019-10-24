On a team with plenty of experience, it was Greenwood sophomore hitter Olivia Overmohle who helped set the tone in the Lady Gators' 3-0 win over Warren East in Tuesday's District 14 Tournament.
With Warren East focused on stopping senior hitter Annee Lasley and junior hitter Katie Howard, Overmohle stepped up by recording five kills in the opening set and finished the night with 10 kills to help the Lady Gators advance to Thursday's District 14 title game and earn a spot in next week's Region 4 Tournament.
"I feel they definitely see our strengths (as a team)," Overmohle said. "Katie and Annie are amazing hitters. They definitely (defended them), so it feels good to help our team."
Greenwood plays South Warren at 7 p.m. Thursday.
