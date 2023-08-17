FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Packer sets the tone MICHEAL COMPTON micheal.compton@bgdailynews.com Aug 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Aubrey Packer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aubrey Packer helped set the tone for the Greenwood volleyball team in Tuesday’s 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-16) win at South Warren.Packer finished with a team-high 13 kills as Greenwood opened the season with a win over its district rival.The senior was quick to credit her teammates for her big night. “I totally give all the credit to my setters,” Packer said. “They’ve been working really hard, staying after practice, getting extra reps in so we could build more of a connection, so it’s all them.”Greenwood returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they play at former district rival and last year’s region runner-up Warren East. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aubrey Packer Greenwood Female Athlete Of The Week Sports Games And Toys Recommended for you