MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Parsley gets job done for East Jeff Nations Jeff Nations Nov 17, 2022 Dane Parsley Warren East sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley has shown a nearly equal penchant for putting up big numbers through the air or on the ground during the Raiders' 12-0 season.On Friday against Madisonville-North Hopkins in a Class 4A playoff second-round game, Parsley gave his legs a workout in East's 28-17 home win.Parsley ran for a game-high 248 yards, including a 96-yard TD run, and scored all four of the Raiders' touchdowns – and even chipped in a two-point conversion run for good measure. "I like both, but I really like running the ball – I like running into people and all that," Parsley said. "I like to hit people."Parsley and the Raiders are at home against Franklin County on Friday. – Jeff Nations Tags Dane Parsley Warren East Male Athlete Of The Week Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor