Lexie Paszkiewicz won the Class 3A, Region 2 cross country meet at Phil Moore Park on Friday with a time of 20 minutes, 32.40 seconds.
“(I was) just trying not to focus on time, because it was a really muddy course and it was really flooded, and I was just kind of focusing more on the competition and just trying to stay strong throughout,” Paszkiewicz said.
The Bowling Green senior finished nine seconds faster than Central Hardin’s Isabella Day for her second-straight region title, and her race led the Lady Purples to a runner-up finish at the meet.
Paszkiewicz will now run in the state championships at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course on Saturday, where she looks to improve on last year’s 20th-place finish.
– Jared MacDonald
