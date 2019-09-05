Bowling Green junior Lexie Paszkiewicz said she learned a lot in her first year running varsity cross country last season.
She put that experience to work in Saturday’s Purple Strider Invitational at Kereiakes Park, earning her first individual varsity win in a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds.
“I think sticking with the front pack helped,” Paszkiewicz said. “I don’t have to worry about leading necessarily. I can rely on the other girls and whenever I feel it ... I just try to kick it in and take it home.”
She also credited a teammate from last season in helping prepare her for what lies ahead this season.
“Last year we had Kristin Dent, so she was kind of like my mentor,” Paszkiewicz said. “I’m just trying to continue her spirit.”{&end}
