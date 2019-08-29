South Warren senior outside hitter Sophie Pemberton set the tone for the Spartans in Tuesday's 3-0 win at Warren East.
Pemberton had five of her team high 13 kills in the first set to help the Spartans improve to 3-0 on the season. Pemberton also added four digs, two assists and an ace in the victory.
"We have a lot of good leaders on this team, but I knew I had to step up and have a lot of energy and just try to go out and fight and try to hit through the block," Pemberton said.
South Warren will return to action Friday in the Bluegrass Invitational Volleyball Tournament at Lafayette High School in Lexington. The Spartans open play against Corbin at 6 p.m. CDT before facing off against Madison Central and McCracken County.
