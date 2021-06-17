Warren Central senior Jaida Tooley expected to contend for a state championship – last year.
The coronavirus pandemic delayed those plans when Tooley’s junior season was wiped out due to the season’s cancellation.
Tooley got her state championship Friday in the Class 2A state meet in Lexington, jumping 5 feet, 4 inches to win the title. It’s Tooley’s second state championship in the high jump this year – she also won the indoor crown.
“It is such a surreal feeling,” Tooley said. “After I won, I literally almost wanted to start crying – and I did start crying at the meet. I’ve honestly been crying this whole week about it because I’m just so happy I get to end my senior year on that note.”
– Jeff Nations