Butler County junior guard-forward Jenna Phelps is a significant pillar in what the Lady Bears hope will be a balanced scoring roster this season.
Phelps was one of four Butler County players to score in double digits Monday in a 64-39 win at Warren East – against the Lady Raiders, Phelps was the top scorer of the night with 16 points.
“Yeah, it could be anybody on any night,” Phelps said of the Lady Bears’ scoring. “It’s really good to have everybody scoring, really. The points are all over the board.”
Phelps, who averaged 6.8 points a game last season, has helped Butler County get off to a 2-0 start. The Lady Bears visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
– Jeff Nations