MALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Price piles up big plays Micheal Compton Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Tray Price Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Warren East junior wide receiver Tray Price piled up the big plays in the Raiders’ 56-20 win over Warren Central on Sept. 29.Price had a 75-yard touchdown reception on the opening play from scrimmage and added an 80-yard touchdown reception later in the first half to fuel a monster night – six catches for 216 yards.The win helped Warren East improve to 7-0 on the season. “I feel like whenever we have a big (play) like that everybody’s energy is up, everybody is happy and everybody wants to make the next play,” Price said.Price leads the team with 539 yards receiving and eight touchdown catches. Warren East plays at Allen County-Scottsville on Oct. 14. – Micheal Compton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tray Price Warren East Male Athlete Of The Week Touchdown American Football Sport Play Warren Central Raider Receiving Micheal Compton Author twitter Author email Follow Micheal Compton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you