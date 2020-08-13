Charlie Reber has been rolling early in the golf season.
The Bowling Green sophomore opened the fall July 31 by finishing as co-medalist at the Monroe County Falcon Invitational at Hidden Hills Golf Course with a 71, and followed it with a third-place finish the next day at the Somerset Invitational at Eagles Nest Golf Course, leading the Purples to a team victory.
Reber tied for seventh in the Gator Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club on Aug. 3, was a co-medalist at the SOKY Shootout at CrossWinds Golf Course Aug. 4 and tied for 10th in the OrthoCincy Invitational at AJ Jolly Golf Course on Aug. 5.
“I’m just trying to get a lot of top finishes this year and maybe try to get top 15 in the All-State points and make it to Lexington,” Reber said.
– Jared MacDonald
