Barren County eighth grader Gracie Reed is already off to an impressive start this season.
At last week’s Raider Twilight Run held at Ephram White Park, Reed won with a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 51.74 seconds.
“I started the race and I was working on my nerves, trying not to be so nervous, and I read a book about confidence,” Reed said. “So I was just trying to stay focused and through the race I was telling myself I could do this, I was strong.”
Reed said it helped to have teammate Chesney McPherson – who finished second – to run with for much of the race.
“It always helps me to have someone close to me because I have someone that can push me or pull me in the race,” Reed said.
– Jeff Nations