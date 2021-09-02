Gracie Reed
Barren County eighth grader Gracie Reed is already off to an impressive start this season.

At last week’s Raider Twilight Run held at Ephram White Park, Reed won with a personal-record time of 18 minutes, 51.74 seconds.

“I started the race and I was working on my nerves, trying not to be so nervous, and I read a book about confidence,” Reed said. “So I was just trying to stay focused and through the race I was telling myself I could do this, I was strong.”

Reed said it helped to have teammate Chesney McPherson – who finished second – to run with for much of the race.

“It always helps me to have someone close to me because I have someone that can push me or pull me in the race,” Reed said.

– Jeff Nations

