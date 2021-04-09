The South Warren softball team has hit the ground running, with an offense that has scored 39 runs in a 3-0 start.
Senior pitcher Emily Reynolds isn’t just reaping the benefits, she is getting in on the action.
Reynolds had four hits and two RBIs in South Warren’s 15-1 win over Logan County on April 2. She also earned her second win of the season, allowing one run and two hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
“Against Logan County it was 0-0 until the fourth inning and then we just started unleashing hits,” Reynolds said. “My offense was behind me the whole time and even my defense, too.”
South Warren returns to action against Boyle County in Elizabethtown at 7 p.m. CDT Friday.
– Micheal Compton