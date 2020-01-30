Parker Rice continues to provide a lift for Butler County.
The 6-foot-6 senior center is now averaging just shy of 22 points a game for the 16-5 Bears.
Rice, one of only three seniors on the team, scored 28 points on Tuesday in a loss at Muhlenberg County in his second 20-plus point game in less than a week. He led the team with 23 points and had 10 rebounds in a 79-66 win over Caverna on Saturday and had 19 points and seven rebounds the night before that in a 63-58 victory at Whitesville Trinity. Despite being the team's center, he's shooting over 36 percent from beyond the arc.
"I try to put a lot on my shoulders," he said. "I try to make it easy for the team by passing and getting them easy buckets and I look forward to winning."
-- Jared MacDonald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.