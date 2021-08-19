Reed Richey picked up his first high school victory Saturday.
The Bowling Green sophomore shot a 67 at Shady Hollow Golf Course to win the Raider Invitational.
“Everything was firing on all cylinders. I was hitting some good drives, sticking wedges and making putts,” Richey said. “I just kind of let the game fall into my hands.”
Richey’s individual title led the Purples to the team title with a 298.
He followed Saturday’s victory with a 37 Monday at Bowling Green Country Club in the first round of the VanMeter Cup. He’s two stokes behind teammate Charlie Reber, and the Purples have a 21-stroke lead after firing a 151.
– Jared MacDonald