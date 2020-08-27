Reed Richey took the course at The Club at Olde Stone this weekend with some of the best golfers in the country.
The Bowling Green freshman, playing in the Mason Cup – a junior tournament with a similar format to the Ryder Cup that raises money for the Playing for Mason Foundation – won a match, halved a match and lost a match.
“I would consider it a top junior tournament,” Richey said.
“There’s so many good golfers from Kentucky and other states coming together at Olde Stone to play a little Ryder Cup-like match. Everybody’s going at it. It’s really fun.”
He was also playing with foundation namesake Mason Goodnight’s putter, which he pulled out for a special moment on No. 11 during his match Sunday with Louisville’s Brady Smith.
– Jared MacDonald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.