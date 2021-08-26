Lennon Ries put together a strong start to the season.
The Russellville senior quarterbacked his team to an efficient offensive night and also made some big defensive plays in a 45-0 victory over Butler County on Friday at Rhea Stadium.
“Our offensive line dominated. They played amazing,” Ries said. “We fixed a few things we saw we needed to fix in the scrimmage and they did that. They played amazing. Our receivers and DBs locked up and our D-line locked up the middle. Everybody did their job and that’s something we’ve got to keep doing if we want to go far.”
Ries threw for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 5-of-6 passing and ran for 35 yards and a touchdown. He also had three tackles in the game.
– Jared MacDonald