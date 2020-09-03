Daylan Roberts is heading to the All “A” State Golf Tournament.
The Russellville junior golfer qualified by shooting a 5-over 41 in the nine-hole All “A” Region 4 Golf Tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course on Aug. 27.
“I was just able to put myself in the fairway and make good shots,” Roberts said. “I had a few mess ups, but I made good recoveries after and I made some good putts.”
Roberts posted the third-best score on the day, finishing behind Monroe County’s Trevor Isenberg and Clinton County’s Braxton Massengale, who both shot 2-over 38s. Massengale took the scorecard playoff.
Roberts will now prepare for the All “A” State Tournament, which will be Sept. 13 at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.{&end}
