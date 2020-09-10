When the South Warren volleyball team opened its season against Bowling Green on Tuesday, who would step up with most of last season's front line graduated was a big question.
Junior hitter Maddie Rockrohr helped answer those questions with a big night, recording 12 kills in the 3-1 win over the Lady Purples.
Rockrohr said Tuesday's win was a total team effort and she was happy to do her part.
"It really builds our confidence in a team that we are together in everything that we do," Rockrohr said. "If we put our minds to something, we can really accomplish it. "
Rockrohr and the Spartans return to action Sept. 17, hosting Warren East to end a string of three straight District 14 opponents to open the season.
