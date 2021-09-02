Glasgow’s season-opening shutout loss didn’t sit well with Scotties senior Hunter Scott.
He did his part and then some to ensure there would be no repeat, rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and adding a 21-yard touchdown reception in Glasgow’s 49-35 road win over Russellville on Friday.
“I don’t even know if it was really an improvement,” Scott said. “Against Woodford (County) we did good – we move the ball downfield, we just didn’t capitalize on it. The difference with Russellville was we got down to the red zone and we actually drove it into the end zone and scored.”
Scott had help running the ball – teammates Keiran Stockton and Andrew Phillips also ran for more than 100 yards.
– Jeff Nations