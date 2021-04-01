Connor Sheer didn’t waste any time putting up a top performance in Greenwood’s first baseball game in nearly two years.
The senior southpaw threw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Allen County-Scottsville in the season opener Monday. He struck out 15 of the 22 batters he faced, with the only blemish being a hit-by-pitch.
“Honestly, really I only threw a fastball the whole game,” Sheer said. “The fastball was just working. I could locate it well and I trusted coach with the pitches he was calling and the locations and everything.”
Sheer added a hit in his one at bat the following night in a six-inning, 6-5 loss at Daviess County.
– Jared MacDonald