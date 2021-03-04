The Warren Central girls’ basketball team has won its last three games and Saniyah Shelton is a big reason why.
The sophomore guard averaged 24 points over that stretch in wins over Greenwood, Hopkinsville and Christian County.
“My shots were falling and I was driving,” Shelton said. “I saw lanes open and I attacked. (Warren Central coach Anthony) Hickey said, ‘Stay on attack mode,’ and that’s what I did.”
Shelton scored 27 and 28 points in back-to-back games over Hopkinsville and Christian County, and also averaged eight rebounds during the streak, including 13 in the win over the Lady Colonels.
She’s averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds for the 8-6 Lady Dragons.
–Jared MacDonald
