It's been a memorable 10 days for Allen County-Scottsville junior guard Mason Shirley.
After scoring 35 points in a win over Glasgow on Feb. 10, Shirley scored 39 points in a win against Metcalfe County three days later.
On Tuesday, Shirley recorded six assists to give him 179 for the season – surpassing what is believed to be the school record of 176 in a season set by Warren Cunningham.
"I love it," Shirley said of setting the assist mark. "It's like I tell everybody, I would rather make a pass and watch them succeed than get a bucket on my own. I know they would do the same for me."
Allen County-Scottsville will wrap up the regular season on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., traveling to Russellville before hosting Glasgow in the District 15 Tournament on Tuesday.
