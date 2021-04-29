Greenwood senior swimmer Luke Shourds capped his prep career in style at Saturday’s KHSAA state swimming and diving championship at Russell County High School.
The University of Louisville signee finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle. He also joined teammates Landon Badstibner, Canaan Timberlake and Sam Humble to finish fourth in the 200-yard medley relay.
Shourds said he was happy with his performance.
“It was really good to end it with my teammates like that,” Shourds said. “It was a smaller meet than we were used to, but it was still fun. It was good to go out there and still swim fast despite it being a little bit different this year.”