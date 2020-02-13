Greenwood junior Luke Shourds had a record day at the Region 2 swimming and diving meet at Owensboro Healthpark on Saturday.
Shourds picked up individual region titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke – both in record times. He won the freestyle in a time of 20.90 seconds, while winning the breaststroke in a time of 56.51. He also joined Landon Badstibner, Canaan Timberlake and Sam Humble to finish second in the 200 medley relay.
"I was really excited about it," Shourds said. "It was what I wanted to do. It was my goal for the meet. I did what I needed to. The team is looking really good for state. I am hyped about that."
Shourds and his teammates will now compete in the state meet, which will begin Feb. 20 in Lexington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.