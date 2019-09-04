Reed Slone
 JARED MacDONALD jmacdonald@bgdailynews.com

The Greenwood football team was in a shootout with Warren Central in the German American Bank Bowl at Western Kentucky on Friday, and the Gators offense was led by Reed Slone in the 59-42 win.

The senior had 132 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and added 106 yards on three receptions, including a 54-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to even the score at 8-all.

Greenwood moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 with the win and made its way to No. 10 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll.

“We just need to keep working. We put in so much work with coach (William) Howard over the summer and it just paid off. We just have to keep working how we have been all season,” Slone said.{&end}

