With top returning scorer Kobe Brents sidelined for Tuesday's season opener against visiting Wayne County, the Dragons suddenly had to come up with scoring from a different source.
Senior guard Tayton Smith, who averaged two points a game as a defensive stopper on last season's KHSAA Sweet Sixteen semifinalist team, was glad to provide that production. Smith buried five 3-pointers and tied Dre Boyd for team-high honors of 18 points in Central's 72-56 win.
"I'm just glad I could hit 3s and help my team out, since Kobe Brents was out and he was a big part of our team last year," Smith said. "And I think I just need to work on my shot a little bit more because it was flat."
Smith also added seven rebounds in the win.
