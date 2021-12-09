South Warren senior tight end/linebacker Tyler Snell capped his prep career in grand fashion, helping the Spartans beat Frederick Douglass 38-26 in the Class 5A title game on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Snell made the most of his three catches, totaling 87 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also paced the defense with a team-leading nine tackles, two for losses. He was named the most valuable player of the game by the KHSAA.
Snell said he wanted to do whatever it took to finish his career with a state title.
“It was like a dream,” Snell said. “It’s like coach said, ‘You have to make plays in those big games.’ That’s what I tried to do and so did my other teammates.”