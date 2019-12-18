Nik Sorrell knew his team needed a bucket, and down by one with 10.8 seconds left, he delivered.
The Glasgow senior guard inbounded the ball, got it back, drove to the basket and split two Warren Central defenders to put in the winning shot in a 49-48 victory over the Dragons on Monday.
“I knew my team needed me to get a bucket. They were keying in on me on defense, threw two at me and I just found a way to split it to get a layup,” Sorrell said.
He led Glasgow (3-3) with 19 points and seven rebounds in the game. It came after scoring a team-high 13 points in the Scotties' 51-49 victory over Russell County on Friday.
Sorrell is now averaging 20.5 points and six rebounds per game through Glasgow's six games.
